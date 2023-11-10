Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Man reunited with daughter’s dog weeks after she died in a car crash during move

A man grieving in Oklahoma was reunited with his daughter’s dog weeks after she died in a crash in Canada. (Source: KJRH, STOCKWELL FAMILY, CNN)
By Erin Christy, KJRH via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:57 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (KJRH) – A man grieving in Oklahoma was reunited with his daughter’s dog weeks after she died in a crash in Canada.

Gary Stockwell and his daughter, Macy Stockwell, lived in Alaska and decided to move to Oklahoma in September.

During the move, Macy was involved in a rollover crash on Oct. 1.

“At 10:00 that night, I talked to her, and she was getting ready to stop,” Gary explained. “So, I went to bed. At 1:30 a.m. The Tulsa Police Department knocked on my door to inform me that my daughter had died.”

She and the family’s dog were ejected from the vehicle. Macy died there and the dog was lost in the woods.

Total strangers stepped in to help track down Mina, the missing dog.

After nine days of searching, Mina was finally found, but they ran into problems getting her across the border.

A couple from Tulsa said they would take Mina on the long road trip home.

“She contacted me and said, “Don’t worry about it. I’ll bring your dog home,’” Gary said, adding it was overwhelming how much time and care people put into helping him. “My gratitude is overwhelming for them.”

Copyright 2023 KJRH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
EPD: Crime scene set up near Four Freedoms Monument after reported stabbing
EPD: Suspect being questioned after stabbing in downtown Evansville
Murder suspect wanted out of Pulaski Co., KY arrested in Vanderburgh Co.
Murder suspect wanted out of Pulaski Co., KY arrested in Vanderburgh Co.
Toyota Indiana starts production of first-ever Lexus TX
Toyota Indiana starts production on first-ever Lexus TX
Evansville family files lawsuit against Walgreens after given wrong vaccine
Evansville family files lawsuit against Walgreens after given wrong vaccine

Latest News

Earl Meyer, who fought for the U.S. Army in the Korean War, talks with fellow veterans at the...
96-year-old Korean War veteran still attempting to get Purple Heart medal after 7 decades
A man grieving in Oklahoma was reunited with his daughter’s dog weeks after she died in a crash...
Man reunited with daughter’s dog weeks after she died in a car crash during move
Earl Meyer, 96, is suing the Army for the Purple Heart medal that he says he earned when he was...
96-year-old Korean War veteran sues Army for Purple Heart
Burn ban issued for Union County
Burn ban issued for Union County