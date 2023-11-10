Birthday Club
LST-325 holding event Saturday in honor of Veterans Day

By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 7:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The LST-325 will be honoring Veterans Saturday with an event.

According to LST-325 Director Chris Donahue, the event is happening Saturday morning at 11:00 a.m.

He says it will be on the top deck of the ship and everyone is invited.

He says the event will consist of a color guardm a rifle salute, along with the ringing of the ships 21 bells.

Donahue also says that Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer will be there to say a few words.

The Evansville Fire Department will also have a piper playing the bagpipes.

