LST-325 holding event Saturday in honor of Veterans Day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The LST-325 will be honoring Veterans Saturday with an event.

According to LST-325 Director Chris Donahue, the event is happening Saturday morning at 11:00 a.m.

He says it will be on the top deck of the ship and everyone is invited.

He says the event will consist of a color guardm a rifle salute, along with the ringing of the ships 21 bells.

Donahue also says that Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer will be there to say a few words.

The Evansville Fire Department will also have a piper playing the bagpipes.

