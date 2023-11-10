Birthday Club
Landylane kicks off holiday season in Henderson

By Aaron Chatman
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - LandyLane began its annual holiday open house in downtown Henderson today.

All businesses downtown are part of the Christmas open house with decorating for the holidays and starting sale for the season.

Each of the businesses offer giveaways, food and give people a chance to do some early Christmas shopping.

Owner Angie Goodwin explains that this tradition has been going on for several years.

“I think it’s great to bring your family and your kids. It’s just been a tradition. I used to come with my mom and my grandma when I was little, and you know you bring your kids, grandkids and your friends and you come shop, you walk all the stores. We have an amazing downtown that you can walk up and down the streets and shop so it’s just a great time for everyone.”

All the open houses will be going on until this Saturday.

