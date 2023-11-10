Here’s which streets will be closed next week in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Next week, several streets in Owensboro will be closed while a contractor continues repairing pipes in the area. Officials say the project will span several weeks.

Workers ask the public to move parked vehicles from the impacted streets during closure times. Caution is advised. Next week’s closures are:

11/13:

Lane Closure: W. 3rd St. from Monarch St. to Castlen St.

Lane Shift: Frayser Ave. at W. 2nd St.

11/14:

Lane Closure: Oglesby St. from E. 10th St. to E. 9th St.

11/15:

Lane Closure: Allen St., south of Legion Blvd.

Lane Closure: Jackson St. near E. 8th St. to E. 9th St.

11/16:

N/A

11/17:

Lane Shift: Alley between E. 7th St. and E. 8th St. near Center St.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.