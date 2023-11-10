Birthday Club
Henderson man arrested on terroristic threatening charge overnight

KOURTLYN JOHNSON
KOURTLYN JOHNSON(Henderson County Detention Center)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson man was arrested overnight after police say he threatened a victim with a gun.

Shortly after midnight, Henderson Police officers were called to the 600 block of Third Street for a family disturbance.

The victim told police Kourtlyn Johnson, 25, pointed a gun at their head after strangling them.

According to a press release, the gun was reported stolen out of Indiana. Officers say the victim had minor injuries.

Johnson was booked into the Henderson County Jail on $10,000 cash bond and aces charges of Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree, Strangulation 1st Degree, Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm), Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon, Assault 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) – Minor Injury and Terroristic Threatening 3rd Degree.

