Friday Sunrise Headlines

11/10 Friday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:08 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Developing overnight in Evansville, we’re working to learn more after police responded to a stabbing near the Four Freedoms Monument.

Happening Friday, a fourth person charged in connection to the double murder on Mount Vernon Avenue in Evansville will make her first court appearance.

An Evansville family is now suing Walgreens after their kids were mistakenly given the Covid-19 vaccine when they were supposed to get the flu vaccine.

In downtown Henderson, it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

Local businesses are starting their annual holiday open houses.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

