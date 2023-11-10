Birthday Club
Former Indiana basketball star buys Evansville business

By Bernado Malone
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A long-time Evansville industrial cleaning business has been sold.

Former Indiana basketball star Damon Bailey is now the new owner of Kor-X-All cleaning.

Bailey says he doesn’t plan to cut any jobs and hopes to expand operations, getting into local schools.

“It will be the same concept you know in janitorial supplies and in the distribution business,” he says. “We’ll get a little more involved in the K-12 and High Ed space than maybe the Kor-X-All has in the past.”

Bailey says the current owner will stay on staff while the sale transition takes place.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

