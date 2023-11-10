EPD: Suspect being questioned after stabbing in downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officers were called to a stabbing late Thursday night in downtown Evansville near the Four Freedoms Monument.

That’s according to dispatch, who confirms that call came in shortly after 9:30.

Our 14 News crew on scene says crime scene tape is set up and a large police presence has surrounded the area.

We’re told one person was taken to the hospital for critical injuries. Officers say they are questioning a suspect.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information.

