E-REP requesting proposals for Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Regional Economic Partnership officials say they are requesting proposals from professional consultants to assist with a new Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) for the Evansville Region.

According to a release, following the award of a matching grant from the Economic Development Administration, E-REP is seeking a qualified firm to complete a CEDS document in 2024.

The purpose of a CEDS is to serve as a guide for establishing regional goals and objectives, developing and implementing a regional plan of action, and identifying investment priorities and funding sources.

Officials say the CEDS provides a way for individuals, organizations, local governments, learning institutes, and private industry to engage in a meaningful conversation and debate about what capacity building efforts would best serve economic development in the region.

For those who are interested, proposals are due by 5 p.m. on December 6. You can submit your proposal to Josh Armstrong via email at jarmstrong@evvregion.com.

Officials say they anticipate the date of the award to be announced on January 3, 2024.

