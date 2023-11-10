Birthday Club
Cynthia Heights Elementary School honors US veterans with assembly

Veterans Day Assembly
Veterans Day Assembly(EVSC)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Students and staff at Cynthia Elementary School in Evansville got together for an assembly to honor our United States Veterans.

The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation shared some words on social media after the assembly wrapped up.

“Cynthia Heights Elementary School had a beautiful Veterans Day assembly to honor those who have served our country,” says an EVSC spokesperson. “The gratitude we feel for our veterans is immeasurable. Thank you for your sacrifice and dedication.”

The assembly also included a performance from the Cynthia Heights Choir.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

