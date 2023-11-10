Burn ban issued for Union County

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - In Union County, Judge Adam O’Nan and emergency management leaders have issued a county wide burn ban.

They say this is due to dry ground and high winds.

According to a Facebook post, this had lead to several department putting out field fires in the past few weeks.

This now means that all outdoor burning is banned until further notice.

