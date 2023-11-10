Birthday Club
Burn ban issued for Union County(MGN ONLINE)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:48 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - In Union County, Judge Adam O’Nan and emergency management leaders have issued a county wide burn ban.

They say this is due to dry ground and high winds.

According to a Facebook post, this had lead to several department putting out field fires in the past few weeks.

This now means that all outdoor burning is banned until further notice.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

