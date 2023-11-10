Becoming Sunny, Less Windy
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:02 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Scattered light rain will end by 7:00 a.m. Clouds early this morning then clearing skies as high temps remain in the lower 60. Tonight, clear skies and colder as lows drop into the mid-30s.
Saturday (Veterans Day), sunny to mostly sunny skies as high temps drop into the upper 50s. Saturday night, partly cloudy and cold as lows dip into the mid-30s.
Sunday, partly to mostly sunny as high temps climb into the lower 60s. Sunday night, mostly clear with low temps in the upper 30s.
