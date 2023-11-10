Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

911 calls released of swatting incident at Memorial High School

911 calls released of swatting incident at Memorial High School
By Steve Mehling
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 14 News has received the 911 calls from that apparent swatting incident at Memorial High School that we told you about on Wednesday.

Evansville Police say someone with a non-local number and a foreign accent called dispatch to say there was an active shooter and ten people were hurt.

Officers say the caller also gave a room number in the school where the shooter was, but say that room doesn’t exist in the school.

Evansville Police say the same thing happened at several other schools around the Midwest, including in Lexington, Louisville and Cincinnati.

At this point, they say investigators are working to learn if the threats across the region are related.

Take a listen to what dispatch was hearing Wednesday morning in the video player above.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
EPD: Crime scene set up near Four Freedoms Monument after reported stabbing
911 caller claims he stabbed attacker in downtown Evansville
14 News Investigates: What happened to the Ohio River Scenic Railway?
14 News Investigates: What happened to the Ohio River Scenic Railway?
Bryan Shaffer
Part of chase involving a motorcycle and KSP caught on camera
Murder suspect wanted out of Pulaski Co., KY arrested in Vanderburgh Co.
Murder suspect wanted out of Pulaski Co., KY arrested in Vanderburgh Co.

Latest News

Wayne Co. Sheriff’s Office: Suspect in custody after shooting in Cisne
Wayne Co. Sheriff’s Office: Suspect in custody after shooting in Cisne
911 calls released of swatting incident at Memorial High School
911 calls released of swatting incident at Memorial High School
E-REP requesting proposals for Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy
E-REP requesting proposals for Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy
Take a look: List of resources Veterans need to know about
Take a look: List of resources Veterans need to know about