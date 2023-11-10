14 News Investigates: What happened to the Ohio River Scenic Railway?

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - When you buy a service, you expect to be able to use that service.

But for those that purchased 2,500 season passes for the Ohio River Scenic Railway in Perry County, they will likely never be able to.

Between 2020 and 2022, more than 21,000 passengers rolled down the tracks on the Ohio River Scenic Railway; however, those rides came to an abrupt halt over a year ago.

Conductor and part owner Logan Day says he started the business during the pandemic. Although having a rocky beginning, the business found success with dinner trains, Christmas themed rides and more.

“People loved being able to sit on the train, not be rushed through a dinner and enjoy the countryside,” he explains. “We maintained a 4.6 to 4.8 out of 5 star rating on Google and Facebook all the way up to the end of operation.”

That track record led customers from a variety of states to purchase 2,500 season tickets in 2022, totaling around $62,000.

Todd Ford tells us he purchased ten of those season passes so he could take his grandkids on train rides.

“I paid for a service,” Ford says. “I’d like to have my service or I’d like my money back.”

As 14 News has learned, those passes will likely never be refunded.

The Perry County Port Authority controls the 22 miles of track that stretches between Perry and Spencer County.

They say most of the track was in bad shape.

“We always suspected the rail was bad, but once we did this, we knew the rail was bad, we had to act upon it. We couldn’t allow that to continue.”

Last August, the port had an ultrasonic survey conducted in order to qualify for grant money to replace the over 100-year-old track.

“They basically run a scanner over both sides of the rail and it finds defects like this that are inside the rail that you cant see from the top,” explains Jared Kleemann.

We’re told that survey found more than 70 issues with the track.

The chairman of the port authority, Tom Holm, says the amount of problems did come as a surprise.

Therefore, the port restricted passenger rides to the Perry County side of the track, and could only run at five miles per hour.

“Even though we were told we could operate over here, we could not in good conscious for our passengers continue to operate on a track we now know has defects,” says Day.

Even though rides stopped, Day tells us the expenses didn’t.

“We were at $16,000 a month just in an equipment lease,” he says. “We were at $3,500 a month just in the insurance, so there are two big figures, minimally of what it cost.”

Eating up the $62,000 sold in season tickets.

Day says the Ohio River Scenic Railway has no way of paying the thousands of customers back.

“We incurred expenses in the tens of thousands of dollars every month, just to remain an active business so that one day we could. That drained the account fast. So after that, there nothing left. I’m not a personally wealthy individual that can start cutting checks for what the obligations of the business had. But I can assure you, we never foresaw this.”

Customers like Todd Ford say they wanted better communication.

“It seemed like I was ignored, just from my inquiries,” Ford says. “A little bit of communication for me would have went a long way to alleviating some of the frustration I feel.”

Ford isn’t the only one who is frustrated. Customers have filed complaints with the Better Business Bureau and the Consumer Protection Agency for the State of Indiana.

14 News talked with representatives with both of those agencies and they tell us there is nothing they can do to help.

While thousands of people are out money, Betty Cash, who represents a nonprofit that contracted with the ORSR, says they are not crooks.

“I want everyone in our community to understand,” she says. “This is not a company that took their money to take their money. That was just the situation that happened. The outcome is not what we wanted. It’s not what they wanted. It’s the outcome.”

Meanwhile, Day says he is willing to do whatever he can to bring a passenger train back.

“We will continue till, until there’s no more path forward. For me which is being buried in the ground. Continue to find away to make a future here so we can honor those passes,” says Day.

Holm with The Perry County Port Authority says they do hope to have a different passenger ride service after their track is replaced in the next couple years.

