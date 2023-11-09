Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

WATCH: Car smashes through front window of Owensboro vape shop

WATCH: Car smashes through front window of Owensboro vape shop
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Employees at a vape shop in Owensboro are left picking up the pieces after a car crashed into their building earlier Thursday morning.

ECig Source’s owner shared surveillance footage of that accident with 14 News and says their store on Highway 54 will be closed until tomorrow.

That video shows a white SUV turning into the shop and busting through the front window, sending shattered glass across the floor.

Fortunately, the store was closed, so no customers or staff were injured. The owner says the driver, who was also unharmed, was very shaken up from the incident.

Employees tell us this wasn’t the first time someone drove through their front window, as it also happened a few years ago.

Owners encourage customers in Owensboro to visit their other locations on West Parrish and Salem Drive.

Video of the accident can be watched in the video player above.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Full announcement: New airline coming to EVV
New airline flights coming out of Evansville Regional Airport announced
Police at Memorial High School after report of a person with a gun
No evidence found after report of shooter at Memorial High School
Dispatch: Structure fire on Highway 57 North
Alvey Sign Co Inc. catches fire Wednesday night

Latest News

Man charged in screwdriver stabbing death pleads guilty to lesser charge
Man charged in screwdriver stabbing death pleads guilty to lesser charge
Bryan Shaffer
Part of chase involving a motorcycle and KSP caught on camera
Part of chase involving a motorcycle and KSP caught on camera
Part of chase involving a motorcycle and KSP caught on camera
WATCH: Car smashes through front window of Owensboro vape shop
WATCH: Car smashes through front window of Owensboro vape shop