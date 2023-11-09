WATCH: Car smashes through front window of Owensboro vape shop

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Employees at a vape shop in Owensboro are left picking up the pieces after a car crashed into their building earlier Thursday morning.

ECig Source’s owner shared surveillance footage of that accident with 14 News and says their store on Highway 54 will be closed until tomorrow.

That video shows a white SUV turning into the shop and busting through the front window, sending shattered glass across the floor.

Fortunately, the store was closed, so no customers or staff were injured. The owner says the driver, who was also unharmed, was very shaken up from the incident.

Employees tell us this wasn’t the first time someone drove through their front window, as it also happened a few years ago.

Owners encourage customers in Owensboro to visit their other locations on West Parrish and Salem Drive.

Video of the accident can be watched in the video player above.

