Tri-State woman battles cancer during Lung Cancer Awareness Month

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month, and one woman is talking about her fight and diagnosis.

Doctors are recommending scans for folks with a history of smoking.

Gail Roberts was a prime candidate for a lung scan.

She said it’s a good thing she had one last year, as she’s now in remission.

“I’m 67 years old,” she said. “I smoked from the time I was 12 years old.”

Exactly eleven months ago, Roberts quit cold turkey, but she said she knew something was off.

“I was kind of already knowing something was wrong with me. I knew deep down,” said Roberts. “But I had this scan December the 30, and the contacted me the same day.”

“This is actually based upon the orientation, this is the left lung, and this is the nodule right there,” said Dr. Christopher Nelson.

Dr. Christopher Nelson had bad news for Gail.

“He had informed me that I had lung cancer on the top left lobe, but it was stage one, so we weren’t going to worry about it, weren’t going to flip out or nothing,” said Roberts.

They tried radiation, but by spring there was more bad news.

“As soon as he walked into the room I could tell it wasn’t so good just by his face,” said Nelson. “He said it had shrunk somewhat in the lungs, but now it was in the lymph nodes.”

Gail says it’s been scary and hard, especially on her daughter.

“She worries about everything,” said Robert. “She’s always looking to be at every appointment.”

She says she feels guilty for having smoked.

“I feel stupid now,” said Roberts. “I sit and think, you did this to yourself. Which I did, I knew better.”>

Dr. Nelson says that’s why it’s so important to get screened, especially if you’re a smoker.

“The purpose of it is to catch lung cancer in stage one, meaning when it’s just in one spot. Because then it can essentially be cured,” said Dr. Nelson.

Gail now receives infusions, a type of immunotherapy and its working.

“I’m having infusions every three weeks, I’m doing fine,” said Roberts.

She says not everyone is so fortunate, and she hopes others can learn from her journey.

“If they’re smokers I hope that they’ll give them up and just try to better themselves, because it doesn’t get better it only goes downhill,” said Roberts.

The American Cancer Society recommends annual screening for lung cancer for individuals 50 to 80 years old who currently smoke or formerly smoked and have a 20 pack-year history.

A pack year is one pack a day for a year.

Ascension Saint Vincent is hosting an extra day for appointment lung scans this Saturday.

