Trash truck catches fire in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire crews had to put out a trash truck fire in Evansville.

It happened around 1:45 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of South Garvin.

Fire officials say someone noticed trash on fire inside the truck.

The driver was able to dump the trash out so the fire department could get the fire out.

The truck has some fire damage, but nobody was hurt.

