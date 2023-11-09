Birthday Club
Toyota Indiana starts production of first-ever Lexus TX

Donates money for mobile children’s museum
Toyota Indiana starts production of first-ever Lexus TX
Toyota Indiana starts production of first-ever Lexus TX(WFIE)
By Jacee Caldwell and Jill Lyman
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - A brand new type of vehicle is now being assembled in Gibson County.

Toyota Indiana announced Thursday the start of production for the first-ever Lexus TX.

It’s a three-row luxury SUV.

“When Toyota Indiana was selected to assemble two brand-new vehicles, we were thrilled,” said Leah Curry, Toyota Indiana president, “Being designated as a Lexus plant brings honor and prestige to the work we do every day and it’s extremely gratifying to see our team recognized for their dedication and expertise.”

In honor of the event, Toyota Indiana is donating $300,000 to the Koch Family Children’s Museum of Evansville’s Play-it Forward campaign.

The money will be used for a mobile museum to give more children access.

Jacee Caldwell was at the event. She’ll have reports tonight on 14 News.

