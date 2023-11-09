Thursday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Breaking right now, a homicide suspect is in custody in Vanderburgh County.

Deputies in Pulaski County, Kentucky were looking for him as they say he killed some of his family members.

Terrifying moments at Memorial High School Wednesday morning.

This comes after a fake 9-1-1 call said there was an active shooter inside the school.

It was a part of a dangerous trend that officials say is growing nationwide.

Deputies say, so far, they haven’t found anything to connect the deaths of two Vanderburgh County dogs. But the investigation isn’t slowing down.

Five Republican presidential candidates went head to head Wednesday night during the third GOP debate.

Meanwhile current Republican front-runner, Donald Trump, and his family continue to appear in court.

Breaking overnight, lights, camera, and action are heading back to Hollywood.

Sag-Aftra and the major Hollywood studios have finally reached a tentative deal.

