Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Thursday Sunrise Headlines

11/9 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:16 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - Breaking right now, a homicide suspect is in custody in Vanderburgh County.

Deputies in Pulaski County, Kentucky were looking for him as they say he killed some of his family members.

Terrifying moments at Memorial High School Wednesday morning.

This comes after a fake 9-1-1 call said there was an active shooter inside the school.

It was a part of a dangerous trend that officials say is growing nationwide.

Deputies say, so far, they haven’t found anything to connect the deaths of two Vanderburgh County dogs. But the investigation isn’t slowing down.

Five Republican presidential candidates went head to head Wednesday night during the third GOP debate.

Meanwhile current Republican front-runner, Donald Trump, and his family continue to appear in court.

Breaking overnight, lights, camera, and action are heading back to Hollywood.

Sag-Aftra and the major Hollywood studios have finally reached a tentative deal.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Full announcement: New airline coming to EVV
New airline flights coming out of Evansville Regional Airport announced
Police at Memorial High School after report of a person with a gun
No evidence found after report of shooter at Memorial High School
Dispatch: Structure fire on Highway 57 North
Alvey Sign Co Inc. catches fire Wednesday night

Latest News

11/9 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
11/9 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Tri-State woman battles cancer during Lung Cancer Awareness Month
Tri-State woman battles cancer during Lung Cancer Awareness Month
Daviess Co. votes blue for the first time in 12 years
Daviess County votes blue in gubernatorial race for first time in a decade
Dispatch: Structure fire on Highway 57 North
Alvey Sign Co Inc. catches fire Wednesday night