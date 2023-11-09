Birthday Club
Teenage boy now in custody for vandalizing Owensboro VFW

VFW vandalism in Owensboro
VFW vandalism in Owensboro(Owensboro Police Department)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:44 PM CST
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The teen that was caught on camera throwing the American flag and destroying a statue at the VFW Post 696 in Owensboro is now in custody.

That’s according to Daviess County Attorney’s Office, who said the 16-year-old boy is facing new charges stemming from that vandalism last month.

Security footage shared by the Owensboro Police Department shows the boy taking the flag, throwing it, ripping up a statue from the ground and breaking it.

We’re told the teen is also being charged with Possession of Marijuana and Possession of a Handgun by a Minor.

The attorney’s office says the teen is expected to stay in the Warren County Juvenile Detention Facility at least until his court date on November 17.

