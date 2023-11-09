Birthday Club
Special meeting discusses radioactive gas in Warrick County

By WFIE Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Warrick County Commissioners held a special meeting today on radon.

The purpose of the meeting was to provide information to the public about radon and the steps took to reduce radon build up in the Warrick County Courthouse.

Radon is a radioactive gas produced from the decay of uranium in soil and bedrock.

In response, the commissioners will run air exchange units continuously, implement multiple rounds of testing and fill their earthen basement floor with concrete.

”In my opinion the county is doing everything they should be doing and going above and beyond to make sure that the health and well being of their employees is a top priority,” says Matthew Bono, Vice President of EnviroForensics.

Commissioners state they will continue to monitor radon level in all occupied areas of the Warrick County Courthouse and post the data online in order to be informative and transparent through this process.

To view additional information about radon or testing results, visit warrickradoninfo.org.

