Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Special EVSC Board meeting set for teachers union vote

Evansville Teachers Association
Evansville Teachers Association
By Jill Lyman
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The EVSC School Board of School is holding a special meeting to ratify the Tentative Collective Bargaining Agreement with the Evansville Teachers Association (ETA).

[PREVIOUS: Taking care of teachers: EVSC negotiation contract with teachers union]

Before the ratification vote, the Board will accept public comment about the Tentative Agreement.

Click here to read the tentative agreement.

The meeting is Monday, November 13, at 5:30 PM in the Board Room of the EVSC Administration Building.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Full announcement: New airline coming to EVV
New airline flights coming out of Evansville Regional Airport announced
Police at Memorial High School after report of a person with a gun
No evidence found after report of shooter at Memorial High School
Dispatch: Structure fire on Highway 57 North
Alvey Sign Co Inc. catches fire Wednesday night

Latest News

Gerald Stokes
Man charged in screwdriver stabbing death pleads guilty to lesser charge
Toyota Indiana starts production of first-ever Lexus TX
Toyota Indiana starts production of first-ever Lexus TX
INDOT: Phase two set to begin on SR 66 intersection improvement
INDOT: Phase two set to begin on SR 66 intersection improvement
Boil advisory issued for parts of Sturgis, Ky.
Boil advisory issued for parts of Sturgis, Ky.