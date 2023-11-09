Special EVSC Board meeting set for teachers union vote
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The EVSC School Board of School is holding a special meeting to ratify the Tentative Collective Bargaining Agreement with the Evansville Teachers Association (ETA).
[PREVIOUS: Taking care of teachers: EVSC negotiation contract with teachers union]
Before the ratification vote, the Board will accept public comment about the Tentative Agreement.
Click here to read the tentative agreement.
The meeting is Monday, November 13, at 5:30 PM in the Board Room of the EVSC Administration Building.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.