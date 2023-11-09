Showers late Thursday, cool and dry through the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Clouds and a few scattered showers will spread over the Tri-State on Thursday night and early Friday. Lows will drop into the middle 40s on Friday morning. Clearing and seasonably cool Friday afternoon with highs in the lower 60s. Sunny and dry for the weekend with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the middle 30s. The dry spell will continue into the first part of next week. Temps will warm from the lower 60s on Monday to the mid to upper 60s on Wednesday.

