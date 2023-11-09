Birthday Club
Sharon Nesmith back on Owensboro City Commission

By Liz DeSantis
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sharon NeSmith secured her seat once again on the Owensboro City Commission.

NeSmith was appointed to the city commission back in May after the death of Larry Maglingler. She beat out two other challengers with more than a 25 point lead to take the seat again.

She’s proud of the support she’s been shown in her first-ever election and hopes to continue her work improving transportation in the city of Owensboro.

“One of the things I want is I would like us to have a 24-7 transportation system seven days a week,” said NeSmith. “That would be great. There’s lot’s of opportunities to ride the b us at no charge, but just look at, could we run the bus system without charging?”

Nesmith will be up for election again a year from now alongside the rest of the city commission and the mayor.

