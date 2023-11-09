Reitz runner Cordelia Hoover signs NLI with SE Missouri

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The first college signing period of the school year is this week, and Wednesday was the first day, that high school student-athletes can put pen to paper, and make their college commitments, official.

Over at Reitz HS, cross country and track star, Cordelia Hoover, signed her national letter of intent, with Southeast Missouri. Hoover is one of the city’s best distance runners, who’s qualified for state in both cross country and track, multiple times, in her high school career, so the Redhawks are getting a good one.

“I’ve been watching all my friends sign all these years, and it’s been so incredible watching friends come in and family members, and I’ve just been waiting for that,” said Hoover. “It’s just so exciting to know I have a future in running and like I for sure know I’m going to college. The team and the coach really just reeled me in, and I really love the atmosphere there,.” Congrats to Hoover, who says she runs about 40 miles a week, to train, and she still has this spring’s track season to go, before she graduates.

