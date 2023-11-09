Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Police find explosive device while serving warrant, they say

(MGN)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they had to vacate a home while serving a warrant because they found an IED.

It happened early Wednesday morning at an apartment in the 1000 block of Mary Street.

Police say they made contact with the suspect, but he wouldn’t come out.

Officers say they eventually went inside, but couldn’t find him.

They say they did find an improvised explosive device in plain view.

Officers cleared the home and set a perimeter.

The Hazard Detection Unit was called in, and a search warrant was granted.

Police say HDU was able to seize the device and well as other explosive devices.

Officials told us, as of Thursday morning, an arrest warrant wasn’t officially filed yet for the explosive devices, so the suspect’s name isn’t released.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Full announcement: New airline coming to EVV
New airline flights coming out of Evansville Regional Airport announced
Police at Memorial High School after report of a person with a gun
No evidence found after report of shooter at Memorial High School
Dispatch: Structure fire on Highway 57 North
Alvey Sign Co Inc. catches fire Wednesday night

Latest News

Indiana Dept. of Education to visit, honor Warrick Co. Title I schools
Indiana Dept. of Education to visit, honor Warrick Co. Title I schools
Evansville family files lawsuit against Walgreens after given wrong vaccine
Evansville family files lawsuit against Walgreens after given wrong vaccine
Indiana Dept. of Education to visit, honor Warrick Co. Title I schools
Indiana Dept. of Education to visit, honor Warrick Co. Title I schools
James Lee (Courtesy: FBI)
Inmate escapee James Lee officially transferred out of Henderson