Police find explosive device while serving warrant, they say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they had to vacate a home while serving a warrant because they found an IED.

It happened early Wednesday morning at an apartment in the 1000 block of Mary Street.

Police say they made contact with the suspect, but he wouldn’t come out.

Officers say they eventually went inside, but couldn’t find him.

They say they did find an improvised explosive device in plain view.

Officers cleared the home and set a perimeter.

The Hazard Detection Unit was called in, and a search warrant was granted.

Police say HDU was able to seize the device and well as other explosive devices.

Officials told us, as of Thursday morning, an arrest warrant wasn’t officially filed yet for the explosive devices, so the suspect’s name isn’t released.

