Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Plaque unveiling planned for Terry Woodward at Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame

The Nashville Songwriter concert series returns to Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame stage this...
(tcw-wfie)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Owensboro, along with the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum, invites the public to the Walk of Fame plaque unveiling for Terry Woodward.

It will be at the sidewalk in front of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum Friday, November 10, at 2 p.m.

Terry Woodward is the 13th person to be inducted into the Owensboro Walk of Fame and is being recognized for the role he played in earning Owensboro the title “Bluegrass Music Capital of the World”.

The Owensboro Walk of Fame was created in 2012 as a way to honor Owensboro natives who have achieved excellence in their field.

Others featured on the Walk of Fame include: Wendell Ford, Darrell and Michael Waltrip, Bobby Watson, Cliff Hagan, Rex Chapman, Brad Wilkerson, Tommy, Nicky, and Roger Hayden, Christine Johnson Smith, Florence Henderson, and Kevin Olusola.

Following the ceremony, attendees are welcome to move indoors for an informal reception with live bluegrass music.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Full announcement: New airline coming to EVV
New airline flights coming out of Evansville Regional Airport announced
Police at Memorial High School after report of a person with a gun
No evidence found after report of shooter at Memorial High School
Dispatch: Structure fire on Highway 57 North
Alvey Sign Co Inc. catches fire Wednesday night

Latest News

Evansville Teachers Association
Special EVSC Board meeting set for teachers union vote
Gerald Stokes
Man charged in screwdriver stabbing death pleads guilty to lesser charge
Toyota Indiana starts production of first-ever Lexus TX
Toyota Indiana starts production of first-ever Lexus TX
INDOT: Phase two set to begin on SR 66 intersection improvement
INDOT: Phase two set to begin on SR 66 intersection improvement