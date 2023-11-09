Plaque unveiling planned for Terry Woodward at Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Owensboro, along with the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum, invites the public to the Walk of Fame plaque unveiling for Terry Woodward.

It will be at the sidewalk in front of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum Friday, November 10, at 2 p.m.

Terry Woodward is the 13th person to be inducted into the Owensboro Walk of Fame and is being recognized for the role he played in earning Owensboro the title “Bluegrass Music Capital of the World”.

The Owensboro Walk of Fame was created in 2012 as a way to honor Owensboro natives who have achieved excellence in their field.

Others featured on the Walk of Fame include: Wendell Ford, Darrell and Michael Waltrip, Bobby Watson, Cliff Hagan, Rex Chapman, Brad Wilkerson, Tommy, Nicky, and Roger Hayden, Christine Johnson Smith, Florence Henderson, and Kevin Olusola.

Following the ceremony, attendees are welcome to move indoors for an informal reception with live bluegrass music.

