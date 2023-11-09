Birthday Club
Part of chase involving a motorcycle and KSP caught on camera

By Jill Lyman
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A man is facing more than a dozen charges after Kentucky State Police say he led them on a motorcycle chase.

Troopers say Tuesday night, 62-year-old Bryan Shaffer was driving a motorcycle on Highway 405 and wouldn’t stop at a traffic checkpoint.

That’s when the say the chase started.

Troopers say Shaffer turned on several roads, including KY-54, where he missed a curve and crashed.

They say Shaffer started to run, but he was caught and taken into custody.

Troopers say the chase, which reached speeds of 85 mph, lasted nine minutes and nine miles.

They say Shaffer didn’t have a motorcycle license. Other charges include possession of meth and DUI.

A viewer shared video of part of the chase with 14 News.

Bryan Shaffer
Bryan Shaffer(Daviess Co. Jail)
