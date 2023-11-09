Birthday Club
North Posey football hoping to climb another rung up the postseason ladder

By Aaron Hancock
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
POSEYVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - To the gridiron now, where they’ve reached the regional round in Indiana. We have five teams still remaining in the Hoosier state: North, Memorial, Gibson Southern, Heritage Hills, and North Posey.

The Vikings will head up to Fairland, Indiana, to take on Triton Central, in the class 2A regional game. Waylon Schenk’s club put it on Paoli, 35-14, last Friday, to win the sectional title. Their senior class, along with some high-impact juniors, have really been the catalyst, to all their success. There were high expectations for them coming in, and they have not disappointed.

“We talked early this year about just managing expectations -- taking it week to week,” said Schenk. “We knew coming in that we had a team that could make a deep run if things worked out and we stayed healthy. But you still gotta manage the week to week expectations and our kids have done a really good job of that. Hats off to our kids for buying into that.” “It was everything the team has worked for this whole offseason. Got our revenge, and we broke the drought and it was awesome,” said North Posey senior Liam Stone. “Hopefully we’re gonna put four quarters together this Friday, and we’re gonna bring home a regional title.” North Posey and Triton Central, kick off at 7:00 central time, up in Fairland.

