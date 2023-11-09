Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Murder suspect wanted out of Pulaski Co., KY arrested in Vanderburgh Co.

Murder suspect wanted out of Pulaski Co., KY arrested in Vanderburgh Co.
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A murder suspect out of Pulaski County, Kentucky, is now in the Vanderburgh County jail.

That suspect is Austin Prather.

According to a media report, Evansville Police and U.S. Marshal’s helped the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office locate a homicide suspect overnight.

According to a Facebook post from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Prather was taken into custody in Indiana.

Kentucky authorities say Prather is accused of killing his father and grandfather.

They also accuse him of shooting and stabbing his grandmother.

At this time, we do not know why he was in Vanderburgh County.

We will update this story as soon as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Full announcement: New airline coming to EVV
New airline flights coming out of Evansville Regional Airport announced
Police at Memorial High School after report of a person with a gun
No evidence found after report of shooter at Memorial High School
Dispatch: Structure fire on Highway 57 North
Alvey Sign Co Inc. catches fire Wednesday night

Latest News

11/9 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
11/9 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
11/9 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Man wanted in child neglect death arrested in northern Ind.
Man wanted in child neglect death arrested in northern Ind.
Murder suspect wanted out of Pulaski Co., KY arrested in Vanderburgh Co.
Murder suspect wanted out of Pulaski Co., KY arrested in Vanderburgh Co.