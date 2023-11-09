Murder suspect wanted out of Pulaski Co., KY arrested in Vanderburgh Co.

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A murder suspect out of Pulaski County, Kentucky, is now in the Vanderburgh County jail.

That suspect is Austin Prather.

According to a media report, Evansville Police and U.S. Marshal’s helped the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office locate a homicide suspect overnight.

According to a Facebook post from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Prather was taken into custody in Indiana.

Kentucky authorities say Prather is accused of killing his father and grandfather.

They also accuse him of shooting and stabbing his grandmother.

At this time, we do not know why he was in Vanderburgh County.

We will update this story as soon as we learn more.

