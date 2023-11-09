Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Inmate escapee James Lee officially transferred out of Henderson

Inmate escapee James Lee officially transferred out of Henderson
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 7:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Jail records show that James lee has been transferred out of Kentucky.

This comes a few weeks after he pleaded guilty to evading police, wanton endangerment, and receiving stolen property.

As we reported, Lee and Bradley Gillespie had escaped from the Allen-Oakwood Correctional Facility in Ohio in May.

[Related Story:

Police say Lee was caught in Henderson. Gillespie drowned in the Ohio River.

According to records with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, Lee is now in custody at that same correctional facility.

However, we have not been able to confirm if those records have been updated.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Full announcement: New airline coming to EVV
New airline flights coming out of Evansville Regional Airport announced
Police at Memorial High School after report of a person with a gun
No evidence found after report of shooter at Memorial High School
Dispatch: Structure fire on Highway 57 North
Alvey Sign Co Inc. catches fire Wednesday night

Latest News

Indiana Dept. of Education to visit, honor Warrick Co. Title I schools
Indiana Dept. of Education to visit, honor Warrick Co. Title I schools
Evansville family files lawsuit against Walgreens after given wrong vaccine
Evansville family files lawsuit against Walgreens after given wrong vaccine
Indiana Dept. of Education to visit, honor Warrick Co. Title I schools
Indiana Dept. of Education to visit, honor Warrick Co. Title I schools
Century Aluminum Sebree strikes deal with United Steelworkers
Century Aluminum Sebree strikes deal with United Steelworkers