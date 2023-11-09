Inmate escapee James Lee officially transferred out of Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Jail records show that James lee has been transferred out of Kentucky.

This comes a few weeks after he pleaded guilty to evading police, wanton endangerment, and receiving stolen property.

As we reported, Lee and Bradley Gillespie had escaped from the Allen-Oakwood Correctional Facility in Ohio in May.

Police say Lee was caught in Henderson. Gillespie drowned in the Ohio River.

According to records with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, Lee is now in custody at that same correctional facility.

However, we have not been able to confirm if those records have been updated.

