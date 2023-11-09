Birthday Club
INDOT: Phase two set to begin on SR 66 intersection improvement

By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced restrictions are coming to State Road 66 in Warrick County.

According to a release, that’s set to begin Tuesday, November 14.

INDOT says officials will begin the second phase of an intersection improvement project at SR 66 and Epworth Road.

Eastbound and westbound traffic, on SR 66 will be restricted to two lanes in both directions.

They say all lanes will be reduced to a 10′ width restriction.

A release shows left turns from westbound SR 66 to southbound Epworth Rd. will not be allowed. Only emergency vehicles will be allowed to make that turn.

A wide load detour will also be in place during this phase of the project.

INDOT says the official wide load detour is I-69 to State Road 62 to State Road 261.

The intersection improvement project is expected to finish in May of 2024.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

