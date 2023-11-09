Indiana Dept. of Education to visit, honor Warrick Co. Title I schools

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Two Warrick County schools are getting a visit from some special guests.

Those guests are members of the Indiana Department of Education.

They say the visit is to honor and evaluate the success they’ve been able to make with the use of Federal Title I funds.

Chandler Elementary is one of the schools in the Warrick County School Corporation getting the honor.

The other is Boonville Middle School.

Since both schools are Title I schools, this means they qualify and receive federal funding each year.

That’s because of the number of low-income families enrolled.

In Indiana, there are over 1,200 Title I schools.

However, the Indiana Department of Education chose eight to honor the way they’ve used this funding.

Chandler staff have used the funding to create emotional support programs for their students.

Meanwhile at Boonville Middle, staff created a schedule that allows one-on-one time with a specific teacher several times a day.

They say this has made the kids more comfortable and actually want to be at school.

Principal Kemp at Boonville middle says it’s been a blessing to see the students thrive.

“From the moment they walk in that building and they’re greeted with that time with their teachers, we knew that middle school was a hard transition for kids,” Kemp said. “And how do we develop those relationships and that trust, to make them want to come to Boonville Middle, come to school at all and make good choices while they’re there.”

The Department of Education visit will help determine which school in Indiana has used the funds to the best of their abilities.

That winner will be announced next week.

Warrick County Superintendent Abbie Redmon says having these schools chosen for the visit is an accomplishment in itself.

