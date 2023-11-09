A historic victory: longtime resident reacts to Evansville mayor election results

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The election for Evansville’s next mayor made history, not only by determining the area’s leadership for the next few years, but also by including groups of people who had previously been left out of the history books.

Lana Burton was born during segregation and lived in a segregated community in Evansville. She’s now 70 years old, and says she’s seen a lot of things change over that time.

Thinking back to how things were as she was growing up, she says it’s hard to believe some of the things she’s seen, including the results of Evansville’s mayoral election.

Burton volunteers at the Evansville African American Museum and helped put it together as a way to educate people on local African American history.

She says when looking at it from a historical perspective, the results of the election for Evansville’s mayor are even more significant than some people may realize.

“Last night as I was at the watch party, some of us were having a conversation that we never would have thought in our lifetime that we would see an African American elected president of the United States, and now here in the city of Evansville,” said Burton.

Stephanie Terry’s election as the next mayor of Evansville means a number of firsts for the city. She is not only the first woman to be elected to the office, but she’s also the first African American.

Burton says Terry emphasized unity in her campaign and working together with all types of people. She says this is a crucial thing to lead, and it also means a lot to the community to have a range of perspectives represented in places of power.

“We need to hear those voices of the women, of the men, of the different communities, the young people,” said Burton. “We need all those voices.”

As Terry settles into her role as mayor, Burton hopes people remember things may not always be perfect, but people can always come together to make things better.

“We’re not always going to agree on everything, but we can work together, and that’s what we need to do,” said Burton.

Burton says despite all the progress she’s seen since her youth, she says a lot of hate still exists in the world, and she’s hoping to see things continue to improve in the future.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.