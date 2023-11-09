Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Former NFL lineman, Super Bowl champion Matt Ulrich dies at 41

FILE - Matt Ulrich won Super Bowl XLI with the Colts during the 2006 season over the Chicago...
FILE - Matt Ulrich won Super Bowl XLI with the Colts during the 2006 season over the Chicago Bears.(Amy Sancetta | AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:16 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Super Bowl champion and former Colts offensive lineman Matt Ulrich has died, the team’s owner confirmed on social media Wednesday.

He was 41 years old.

“I am heartbroken to hear of the passing of Matt Ulrich,” Jim Irsay wrote on X. “Matt was with us only two seasons, but left his mark on many.”

Ulrich played two seasons with the Colts, comprising the entirety of his NFL career.

He won Super Bowl XLI with the Colts during the 2006 season over the Chicago Bears.

“Great guy. I hear he was a great dad---and he was a Super Bowl champ. My prayers to his family,” Irsay continued.

After football, Ulrich cofounded DexaFit LLC, a national brand of body fat and metabolic testing centers across the country.

He later moved to Montana to become a head coach for Mountain Edge Athletics.

Ulrich’s cause of death has not been released.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Full announcement: New airline coming to EVV
New airline flights coming out of Evansville Regional Airport announced
Police at Memorial High School after report of a person with a gun
No evidence found after report of shooter at Memorial High School
Dispatch: Structure fire on Highway 57 North
Alvey Sign Co Inc. catches fire Wednesday night

Latest News

Striking SAG-AFTRA members pick out signs for a picket line outside Netflix studios, Wednesday,...
The Hollywood strikes are over. Here’s when you could see your favorite stars and shows return
Indiana Dept. of Education to visit, honor Warrick Co. Title I schools
Indiana Dept. of Education to visit, honor Warrick Co. Title I schools
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce reacts when being asked about Taylor Swift in...
Travis Kelce is planning to join Taylor Swift in Argentina for Eras Tour, sources say
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the Amtrak Bear Maintenance Facility, Monday, Nov. 6,...
Biden goes to an Illinois auto plant saved by a labor deal as he promotes a worker-centered economy