Evansville murder trial set to start next week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville murder trial is set to start Monday.

Kentar Collins is accused of shooting and killing Jaylen Curlee.

Officers say they found Curlee lying on Judson Street in December last year.

A day later, police named Collins as a suspect and he turned himself in.

Records show he entered into a plea agreement last month, but Curlee’s mother asked the court not to accept it.

