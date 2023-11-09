Birthday Club
Evansville family files lawsuit against Walgreens after given wrong vaccine

Evansville family files lawsuit against Walgreens after given wrong vaccine
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:08 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A story we brought to you two years ago, now has a new development.

Back in 2021, we told you about the Price Family in Evansville who said they were supposed to be given a flu shot at local Walgreens.

[Previous Story: Exclusive: Family talks to 14 News about claims of vaccine mistake at Walgreens]

The family told our 14 News team that they were actually given Pfizer Covid shots.

Now, we’re learning a lawsuit has been filed in court against Walgreens.

It was filed in October.

According to the court documents, The Prices are seeking damages from the store chain.

Our 14 News team is still working on learning more details regarding the suit.

We will update this story as more information comes available.

