Daviess County votes blue in gubernatorial race for first time in a decade

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County voters narrowly chose incumbent governor Andy Beshear in Tuesday’s election.

Beshear led over David Cameron by only three percentage points in the county.

Assistant professor of Political Science at Kentucky Wesleyan College Dr. Eric Schmidt calls this a small but meaningful shift.

Schmidt says Beshear owes his victory in the county to “goodwill” he’s built up in Western Kentucky.

When the violent, EF-4 tornado struck the area two years ago, Schmidt says Beshear was there. And, he says that’s what voters remembered when going to the polls this week.

“That didn’t necessarily directly impact many residents of Daviess County, but it seems that that goodwill curried a lot of favor for him in this part of the state,” he said.

Daviess County hasn’t voted for a democrat governor since 2011. In that race, Andy Beshear’s father, Steve Beshear, won.

That name recognition goes a long way, according to Schmidt.

“Many people who vote, are low information voters,” Schmidt said. “They see a name. They recognize a name. They have positive or negative associations with that name and vote accordingly.”

Schmidt says Beshear’s strength throughout his campaign was his ability to successfully distance himself from the Democratic Party of Washington D.C.

“There was a move by Cameron’s campaign to tie Beshear to Biden and to the national democrats, [who are] enormously unpopular here in Kentucky,” Schmidt said.

While Schmidt says the win for Kentucky Democrats win shouldn’t mean too much in the 2024 presidential election, it may mean that Western Kentucky becomes a more important battleground in the future.

“People change their minds over time, so this might indicate to democratic candidates that parts of Western Kentucky, including Daviess County are a valuable place to spend time, resource and assets,” said Schmidt.

