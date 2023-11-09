Century Aluminum Sebree strikes deal with United Steelworkers

SEBREE, Ky. (WFIE) - According to a press release, Century Aluminum Sebree has announced a new, five-year agreement with the United Steelworkers Local 94-43-00.

The deal was ratified on Wednesday.

Officials say the agreement will be effective immediately and runs through October 2028.

It will also cover 460 hourly workers at the Century Sebree plant.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.