A call to Tri-State ‘Swifties’: Local businesses to give two tickets to see Taylor Swift

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A group of women-owned small businesses are working together to entice people to visit their stores. As motivation, they’re offering two tickets to see Taylor Swift in concert.

A group of local, female business owners had an idea: to offer something through a promotion which otherwise might not be possible to get for many people. It didn’t take them long to come up with the perfect prize.

“I didn’t even hesitate. I was like, ‘Taylor Swift tickets?’” said Lubberdubber’s Children’s Boutique owner Julie Zieg.

The idea for the “Shop Small Era Giveaway” initially came from business owner Rhanda Carlile, who thought it would be the perfect way not only to get more people to shop locally, but also to give the lucky winner two tickets to an unforgettable experience, a $3,200 value.

“It’s the chance of a lifetime to see Taylor Swift,” said Carlile. “I have seen her in concert before, she’s absolutely incredible, and so we want to give that opportunity to someone else.”

To be eligible to win, you first have to visit a participating location and get a promotion passport, then visit each of the 14 participating stores and get a sticker from each one. They say you don’t have to buy anything to get a sticker. After, hand in your completed passport to be entered in the drawing.

The stores owners think it will be a great way for people to get to know what the area has to offer.

“I think most people are just familiar with the big box stores, so I think this is going to be really great to help get the word out for lots of small businesses that maybe people haven’t heard of before,” said The Farmhouse owner Kiersten Stahl.

The business owners say they’ve already seen another benefit to the promotion: establishing a local network of female entrepreneurs. They say they didn’t realize how powerful that could be until they started preparing for this event.

“It makes me feel like I’m not an island out here on my own, that there are other women in our Tri-State who want to work together for the same purpose,” said Zieg.

Each business only has 100 passports to give, and they’re only giving out one per household. They say you must be at least 16 to enter, which has already led to some hurt feelings.

“My daughter’s pretty mad that it’s not her who can win,” said Carlile.

They’re going to start giving out the passports on Saturday, and then you have until December 12 to visit all the locations, then the drawing will be on December 13; easy to remember because it is, of course, Taylor Swift’s birthday.

Participating locations along with additional information are listed below.

American Honey Market on 13206 Darmstadt Rd, Evansville, IN 47725

B. Lanae Salon on 12101 US Hwy 41, Suite A, Evansville, IN 47725

Black Heart Basketball on 2800 Kotter Ave, Evansville, IN 47715

The Farmhouse on 7212 Olmstead Rd, Evansville, IN 47715

Forever Linked Evansville Permanent Jewelry on 5600 E Virginia St, Suite A, Evansville, IN 47715

Franklin St. Boutique on 2104 W Franklin St, Evansville, IN 47712

Gehlhausen on 735 S Green River Rd, Evansville, IN 47715

Girlfriends Boutique on 300 W Jennings St, Suite 104, Newburgh, IN 47630

It Can Be Arranged on 12500 US Hwy 41, Evansville, IN 47725

Just B. Tween Boutique on 5600 E Virginia St, Evansville, IN 47715

Lubberdubber’s on 6240 E Virginia St #G, Evansville, IN 47715

R’z Cafe and Catering on 104 N Main St, Fort Branch, IN 47648

Sassy Sunflower Boutique LLC on 20 S Front St, E Elberfeld, IN 47613

Velvet Mod on 10 W Jennings St, Newburgh, IN 47630

Shop Small Era Giveaway (WFIE)

