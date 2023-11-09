Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Breezy & Cooler

14 First Alert Forecast
14 First Alert Forecast(WFIE)
By Byron Douglas
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Behind the cold front, high temps will drop into the lower 60s after reaching a record high 82-degrees on Wednesday. This afternoon, becoming cloudy to mostly cloudy behind northwest winds gusting 20 to 25 miles an hour. Tonight, cloudy and colder with rain developing late as low temps sink into the mid-40s.

Friday, scattered rain early then clearing skies as high temps remain in the lower 60. Friday night, clear and colder as lows drop into the mid-30s.

Saturday (Veterans Day), sunny to mostly sunny skies as high temps drop into the upper 50s. Saturday night, mostly clear and cold as lows dip into the mid-30s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Full announcement: New airline coming to EVV
New airline flights coming out of Evansville Regional Airport announced
Police at Memorial High School after report of a person with a gun
No evidence found after report of shooter at Memorial High School
Dispatch: Structure fire on Highway 57 North
Alvey Sign Co Inc. catches fire Wednesday night

Latest News

Scattered showers, then cooler
Scattered showers, then cooler
Scattered showers, then cooler
Scattered showers, then cooler
14 First Alert Forecast
Scattered showers, then cooler
11/8 14 First Alert Sunrise
11/8 14 First Alert Sunrise