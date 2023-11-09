Breezy & Cooler

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Behind the cold front, high temps will drop into the lower 60s after reaching a record high 82-degrees on Wednesday. This afternoon, becoming cloudy to mostly cloudy behind northwest winds gusting 20 to 25 miles an hour. Tonight, cloudy and colder with rain developing late as low temps sink into the mid-40s.

Friday, scattered rain early then clearing skies as high temps remain in the lower 60. Friday night, clear and colder as lows drop into the mid-30s.

Saturday (Veterans Day), sunny to mostly sunny skies as high temps drop into the upper 50s. Saturday night, mostly clear and cold as lows dip into the mid-30s.

