Boil advisory issued for parts of Sturgis, Ky.(U.S. Air Force)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STURGIS, Ky. (WFIE) - City officials say a boil advisory has been issued for parts of Sturgis.

According to the Union County Emergency Management, the advisory is for residents inside the floodwall.

They say it is also for residents on Waller Omer Road, Grangertown, and Caseyville.

The advisory is due to water leak repairs and loss pressure.

Officials say this will be in effect until further notice.

