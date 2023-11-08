Birthday Club
Young & Established founder among 3 new City Council At-Large members

By Bernado Malone
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville City Council will soon have three new at-large members.

Courtney Johnson is one of three new members. This is his first time serving in an elected position.

Johnson tell us he is used to leading, as he has been actively involved with the youth advocacy nonprofit, Young and Established.

Once he learned he was elected, Johnson was overjoyed and says he’s ready to help move the city forward.

“My emotions were everywhere, it’s just a good feeling to get picked to be in this position,” said Johnson. “I love to serve and this is something I’ve been doing for over a decade and to now being able to serve as a city council members is a big deal.”

Democrats Mary Allen and Paul Green also won their at-large seats for the Council.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

