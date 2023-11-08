Windy & Warmer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly sunny and windy as high temperatures ascend in the lower 80s. The record high is 82-degrees, set in 2020. Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered rain as low temps drop into the lower 50s.

Thursday, partly sunny with scattered showers early then again late in the day. In the wake of the front, high temps will cascade into the lower 60s. Thursday night, cloudy and colder with rain developing as low temps sink into the mid-40s.

Friday, scattered rain early then clearing skies as high temps climb into the upper 50s to 60. Friday night, clear and colder as lows drop into the mid-30s.

