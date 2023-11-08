Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - It was one of the most watched races across the nation this election day.

Democratic Governor Andy Beshear has won re-election in Kentucky.

After months of campaigning and preparation, Evansville officially has a new mayor to-be.

A historic day in Ohio as voters added the right to access abortion care to the state’s constitution.

Just one day after Election Day, five Republican candidates will take the debate stage Wednesday night to spar over issues ranging from the economy to the Israel-Hamas war.

