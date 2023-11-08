Sheriff asking the public for information on deaths of 2 dogs

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Sheriff Noah Robinson updated the public on the investigation into the death of two dogs in northern Vanderburgh County.

As we’ve reported, a dog named Fancy was shot along St. Joseph Avenue Tuesday evening. The Sheriff says Fancy was on her owner’s property.

Last Thursday, Cheeto the dog was found shot and killed along Boonville New Harmony Road.

The Sheriff says they don’t have reason to believe to the two are related. He says the bullet calibers used are different.

He says they happened about five to seven miles apart.

The Sheriff says he spoke with the media Wednesday in hopes that anyone with information would come forward.

If that’s you, call the sheriff’s office. The number is (812) 421-6200. You can also leave a message on their tip line.

Cheeto (Family)

Fancy (Family)

