USI political experts weigh in on election night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Political experts Dr. Matthew Hanka and Dr. Nicholas La Rowe from the University of Southern Indiana joined us for some perspective Tuesday night on 14 News at 6.

They are also joining us for our live streaming coverage.

Click here to watch that live coverage.

Click here for election results.

Coverage of all the races, including Evansville Mayor and Kentucky Governor can be found on our homepage or the elections section.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.