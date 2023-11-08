Birthday Club
Sen. Robby Mills shares thoughts on election results

By Josh Lucca
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - State Senator Robby Mills spoke about his thoughts after a tough loss in the Kentucky Mayoral race.

Senator Mills says it was a hard-fought race as he spent the last three months campaigning alongside Daniel Cameron.

Going into election night, Mills believed they were within 10,000 votes and expected a close race. Although they didn’t win Mills says he is proud of his and Cameron’s work ethic.

“Really don’t have any regrets at all. I mean I think we left it all on the field,” said Senator Mills. “That’s what we wanted to do. We had a great campaign staff. A lot of great volunteers across the state. Proud of, Proud of the complete effort.”

Mills says the next step is to shift his focus back to his position as Kentucky State Senator, where they have an upcoming budget session where they will look to fund things like the I 69 bridge, education and law enforcement pay increases.

