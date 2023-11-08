Birthday Club
Scattered showers, then cooler

Only light rain expected
11/8 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A sunny and breezy Wednesday sent temps soaring to near the record high of 82 set in 2020. A cold front arrives late Wednesday night and will trigger some scattered showers across the region. Very light rain amounts of less than a tenth of an inch expected. Thursday will become partly sunny with highs in the lower 60s, about a 20-degree drop from Wednesday’s highs. More rain will creep up from the south early Friday with highs in the upper 50s. Dry for the weekend and the first half of next week with highs near 60 and lows in the middle 30s.

