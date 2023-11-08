Birthday Club
Restrictions updated for phase 2 of work on Lloyd Expressway and Epworth

Road Construction
Road Construction(MGN)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials have updated the road construction restrictions for SR 66 and Epworth road.

[PREVIOUS: Displaced left turns set to take shape along Lloyd Expressway]

They are phase two and are set to start next Tuesday.

Here’s a list:

1. SR 66/I-69 Interchange Ramps – all ramps will remain open

2. SR 66 WB – restricted to (2) 10′ wide thru lanes beginning just west of Grimm Road to just east of the I-69 interchange with (1) of these thru lanes also being a shared right turn lane onto Epworth Road NB; there will be no left turns allowed onto Epworth Road SB except for emergency vehicles, with no dedicated left turn lane provided

3. SR 66 EB – restricted to (2) 10′ wide thru lanes beginning just east of the I-69 interchange through the Epworth Road intersection and (1) additional dedicated right turn lane onto Epworth Road SB; there will be no left turns allowed onto Epworth Road NB except for emergency vehicles, with no dedicated left turn lane provided

4. Epworth Road SB – no lane restrictions; open lanes will include (2) thru lanes with (1) of these thru lanes also being a shared right turn lane onto SR 66 WB and (1) additional dedicated left turn lane onto SR 66 EB

5. Epworth Road NB – no lane restrictions; open lanes will include (1) thru lane, (1) dedicated right turn lane onto SR 66 EB, and (2) dedicated left turn lanes onto SR 66 WB

6. Venetian Way – will be re-opened as right-turn-in, left-turn-in, and right-turn-out (no left-turn-out) in its permanent configuration

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

